+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineRetiring Fermanagh teacher ‘shaped the lives’ of many
Gemma Fitzpatrick, Paula Kelly, Clare Leonard, Thomas O'Reilly, Therez Murphy, Jacintha Soraghan, Jane Mallen and Racheal Fitzpatrick.

Retiring Fermanagh teacher ‘shaped the lives’ of many

Posted: 5:13 pm July 7, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S the end of an era at St Mary’s Primary School in Newtownbutler as the popular vice-principal Clare Leonard retires from the school where she “shaped the lives” of many pupils.

A special celebration was recently held to celebrate the achievements of Ms Leonard over the past two decades.

In her 35 year career as a teacher, Ms Leonard worked as vice-principal at Rock Primary School, before joining St Mary’s Primary School in Newtownbutler, where she served as vice-principal.

Principal, Paula Kelly, paid tribute to Ms Leonard, remembering her “unwavering commitment”.

“As a dedicated and much admired Vice-Principal, Clare has shaped the lives of countless children over the past 21 years with compassion, wisdom, and unwavering commitment,” Ms Kelly said.

“Her presence in the school community has been a steady source of inspiration – not only to pupils, but to colleagues and parents alike. Her legacy will live on in the values she instilled and the lives she touched. Wishing her every happiness in this well-earned next chapter.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Holy Trinity stalwart John retires after 36 years Irvinestown PS still fabulous after 50 years Fermanagh business agrees partnership with school
Posted: 5:13 pm July 7, 2025
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA