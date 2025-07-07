Retiring Fermanagh teacher ‘shaped the lives’ of many

IT’S the end of an era at St Mary’s Primary School in Newtownbutler as the popular vice-principal Clare Leonard retires from the school where she “shaped the lives” of many pupils.

A special celebration was recently held to celebrate the achievements of Ms Leonard over the past two decades.

In her 35 year career as a teacher, Ms Leonard worked as vice-principal at Rock Primary School, before joining St Mary’s Primary School in Newtownbutler, where she served as vice-principal.

Principal, Paula Kelly, paid tribute to Ms Leonard, remembering her “unwavering commitment”.

“As a dedicated and much admired Vice-Principal, Clare has shaped the lives of countless children over the past 21 years with compassion, wisdom, and unwavering commitment,” Ms Kelly said.

“Her presence in the school community has been a steady source of inspiration – not only to pupils, but to colleagues and parents alike. Her legacy will live on in the values she instilled and the lives she touched. Wishing her every happiness in this well-earned next chapter.”

