Rare Swiss sheep make their home in Fermanagh

A LOCAL woman, who is one of the only keepers of an award-winning flock of rare Valais Blacknose sheep in the North, is competing for glory at major UK shows.

Jackie O’Shea and her husband Patrick own 22 Valais Blacknose sheep – a very rare variety which originate from a remote region in Switzerland, with only 19,000 purebreds in the world.

During a trip to the Highland Show in Edinburgh, the Fermanagh mother fell in love with the sheep, although it took a while to convince her husband to purchase one of the Swiss breed.

Advertisement

“They were absolutely amazing, but at that time, they were costing around £5,000 – and my husband told me to catch myself on and we walked on,” Jackie told the ‘Herald.

“A few years later, there was a big showing sale in Carlisle and I went to see the Valais Blacknose and that’s where it started. They were ready to go for a show and they were stunning animals.”

Growing flock

Jackie and Patrick have grown their flock to own 22 of the rare breed animals.

Valais Blacknose sheep are typically a dual-purpose breed, raised both for meat and for wool.

The Fermanagh couple, who take great pride in looking after their flock, have been showcasing their animals at some major sheep shows across Ireland and in the UK.

“There is a lot of work to get them show ready,” Jackie explained.

Advertisement

“They have to be sheered twice a year because their wool grows so fast. When you’re showing them, they have to be shown within six months of sheering them. There is a lot of planning.”

Jackie’s Valais Blacknose have impressed at some major shows, recently placing fourth in Lurgan. The Belleek mother feels it’s important to make the animals as comfortable as possible.

“They’re from the Swiss Alps originally so you’ve got to try and accommodate them to a habitat that they’re not from, which can be difficult sometimes,” the Fermanagh woman explained.

“They’re judged on their leg wool and it’s very hard to get good leg wool on them. People would leave a little bit of leg wool on them and on their head. It’s quite a bit of hairdressing.

“They also need to be washed well. You have to put conditioner on them, you have to brush them and you are working at them for weeks beforehand,” added Jackie.

Visitor attraction

The Valais Blacknose sheep in Belleek have become a local attraction for many to the county.

“A girl from America messaged me. She visits her sister who lives in Dublin and they’re coming up to Enniskillen for a day out and she said she wants see them,” the mother said.

“She doesn’t think she’s going to get any so once a year she comes and looks at mine.”

The Fermanagh mother, who works part-time with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, admits that caring for her Valais Blacknose flock can be challenging, but she remains committed to growing her flock, while promoting and raising awareness about the rare breed.

“We recently got Dutch Spotted Sheep which another pedigree breed.

“That’s a joint venture for Patrick and myself.

“I have got the sheep bug,” laughed the Fermanagh woman.