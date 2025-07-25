Premier captain Oscar set for third tilt at SuperCup

Budget Energy SuperCupNI 2025 Premier Section

THIS year’s Budget Energy SuperCupNI will mark a third successive tournament appearance for Pre-mier captain Oscar Timlin.

The Ballinamallard United defender made his debut in 2023 after the Central Committee’s decision to restructure the age categories to U14 and U16.

Despite being a year young, Timlin progressed to the Premier squad last summer and wore the captain’s armband at Junior level the year before.

A calm, composed leader both on and off the pitch, Oscar has spent his entire youth career with Ballinamallard and describes his time with the club as a hugely positive experience.

“I’ve only ever played for Ballinamallard in terms of club football,” said Timlin. “During my time with the 2009 age group, we have won trophies in the BKYL and progressed to the latter stages of the National League Cup on a couple of occasions.

“This has been a positive experience for my football development, and I look forward to progressing further through the age groups at the club.”

At the SuperCup, Timlin has faced clubs from England, Scotland, the USA, Dubai, Japan and across Ireland – an experience the centre back says has been unforgettable.

“Playing against the big clubs is a highlight for me. To experience the intensity and the pace that they play at, the style and formations that they play, it is a good feeling.

“Manchester United is of course the most well-known club that I faced last year, with St. Mirren, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic [in 2023] also big name clubs.”

The Fermanagh squad’s build-up to this summer’s competition has been packed with friendlies against county teams Tyrone, Armagh, Down and Antrim, as well as U19 sides including Strabane Athletic, Mountjoy United and Killen Rangers.

A 3-1 win over Armagh and a 1-0 away victory at Dungannon Swifts, in which Timlin headed home the winner, have been among the highlights.

“We have had lots of training sessions and have completed tactical work on how we can improve as a team and counteract the threats of our opponents,” said the skipper.

“The coaching panel have worked on formations, playing out from the back and responding to triggers.

“Our performances and results have been good also. Our win against Armagh at the Co. Tyrone tournament was massive and getting a 1-nil win away at Dungannon and the clean sheet was positive also.”

Looking ahead to this year’s tournament, Premier League side Bournemouth will be first up for Fermanagh on Monday 28th July.

“I’m really looking forward to our opening game against Bournemouth. It’s another big name for Co. Fermanagh and myself to face. It will be another good challenge for me personally and playing them in the first game will mean that we are 100% fresh for what will undoubtedly be a very tough match.”

Timlin joins Tadhg Kernaghan, John Ritchie, Nicky Milligan and Timothy Armstrong in becoming a three-time SuperCupNI player. While several others return for a second campaign, many of the squad will be making their tournament debuts – and their captain has a simple message.

“My advice to the lads playing in their first SuperCupNI is to just enjoy it. There’s no point being nervous, just try to enjoy the experience as much as you can and you will be fine.”