Prayer service in Clare for Vanessa, James and Sara

A PRAYER service is due to take place in Co Clare this evening for Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge, who tragically lost their lives in a shooting incident outside Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

The service is to take place at Church of the Immaculate Conception in Vanessa’s home village of Barefield at 7pm. It is understood the funerals of the 45-year-old and her children will take place in the village later this week.

A large crowd attended a prayer service at at Maguiresbridge Primary School on Friday night, where a two minute silence has been held in memory of the family.

Yesterday detectives investigating the tragedy issued an updated, specific appeal for information regarding a Mercedes saloon car seen driving in the Newtownbutler area on Tuesday night. For more information on that appeal click here.