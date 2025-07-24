Police renew appeal on Maguiresbridge shooting

THE PSNI has renewed their appeal for information following yesterday’s shooting in Maguiresbridge.

Police have officially named the deceased. The three family members who died were Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old, and her children, Sara Rutledge, aged 13, and James Rutledge, aged 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, our thoughts remain with those loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.

“Our investigation is continuing and I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks. If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25 or a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org