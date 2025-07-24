+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice confirm ‘body of a man’ discovered in Fermanagh

Police confirm ‘body of a man’ discovered in Fermanagh

Posted: 1:28 pm July 24, 2025

A BODY was discovered by the police in the Mullaghdun area of Fermanagh yesterday evening.

“Police can confirm that following a search, the body of a man was recovered in the Mullaghdun area yesterday evening, Wednesday 23rd July,” a PSNI statement read.

“A post mortem will take place in due course, however at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Advertisement

Related posts:

Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s weather forecast for Co Fermanagh Maguiresbridge ‘eco councillors’ celebrate Green Flag

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:28 pm July 24, 2025
Top
Advertisement