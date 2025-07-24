Police confirm ‘body of a man’ discovered in Fermanagh

A BODY was discovered by the police in the Mullaghdun area of Fermanagh yesterday evening.
“Police can confirm that following a search, the body of a man was recovered in the Mullaghdun area yesterday evening, Wednesday 23rd July,” a PSNI statement read.
“A post mortem will take place in due course, however at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 1:28 pm July 24, 2025