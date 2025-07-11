Police are investigating attack on Enniskillen house

Police are investigating an attack on a house in Derrin Park in Enniskillen where fireworks were thrown inside early this morning, Friday 11 July.

At around 1.10am it was reported that a front window of a property had been smashed by two males who appeared to be masked, and fireworks thrown inside. The fireworks set the curtains ablaze and the fire had to be extinguished by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The female occupant who was at home at the time was not injured.

Police investigating this crime are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, dashcaam, doorbell or any other footage captured in the area to get in touch. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 87 11/07/25. Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.