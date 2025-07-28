Playparks transformed across Fermanagh

CHILDREN and families across Fermanagh have been enjoying newly-upgraded playparks, following significant investment.

A number of playparks have been enchanced by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in recent months, thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund’s Communities and Place programme.

“These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in our communities and enhancing the quality of life for residents,” said Cllr Barry McElduff.

Playparks in Brookeborough, Tempo, Irvinestown and Enniskillen have all been upgraded. Each park now offers gold-standard play provision that supports children of all ages and abilities.

New equipment includes level-access roundabouts, wheelchair-friendly trampolines, inclusive seesaws, rockers and sensory play panels. Safety was also a priority. Impact-absorbing surfacing has been added, along with benches to create welcoming social spaces for families.

All playparks are now open to the public. They provide safe, engaging environments that encourage active lifestyles and strengthen community connections.

Cllr McElduff concluded,” On behalf of the Council, I extend thanks to all partners, contractors, and community members who contributed to the successful delivery of these projects.

“I encourage everyone to avail of these upgraded play parks and enjoy these shared spaces.”

These upgrades form part of the Council’s long-term Play Park Strategy.

The goal is to deliver 97 high-quality playparks by 2030.

The Council continues to explore further funding to support this goal and ensure access to inclusive green spaces for all generations across the district.