Plans to develop new Irvinestown caravan park
Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown

Plans to develop new Irvinestown caravan park

Posted: 1:44 pm July 28, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

PLANS have been lodged for what could be a major new tourist facility in Irvinestown.
Planning permission has been lodged by a well-known businessman to develop a new caravan park adjacent to the Bawnacre Centre.
The ‘Herald understands that George Deane, owner and founder of Deane Public Works Ltd, is behind the proposed development, which includes plans for 31 caravan pitches.
The application also outlines plans for an amenity building, a storage shed and a package treatment in a significant boost to his business.
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has been coming under major pressure in recent years to develop an area for overnight stay facilities for motorhomes, campervans or caravans locally.
They’ve remained steadfast in their approach to “signpost them” to other campervan sites.
“The Council proactively engages with motorhome and camper van drivers to signpost them to that network of licensed sites,” the Council previously said in a statement to the ‘Herald.
“Given the extent of private sector facilities which exist within the district, the Council has no plans to develop provision of overnight stay facilities for motorhomes, camper vans and caravans.”
One of the county’s well-known businessmen, Mr Deane, pictured left, founded Deane Public Works Ltd, one of the leading construction companies in the North, which has oversaw some major projects.
It’s understood that Mr Deane’s planning proposal to develop a caravan park in Irvinestown is progressing at speed, having already received responses from NI Water and DfI Rivers.
Mr Deane has been approached for comment.

