Phone signal blow for Fermanagh residents

SOME residents living in rural parts of Fermanagh are fearing they may be cut off after leading phone provider O2 confirmed it’s to remove 3G services across the North by the end of the year.

The telecommunications service provider is following the agreement to switch off its 3G services, as part of a UK-wide campaign, which is aiming to free up capacity for 4G and 5G services.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, raised the issue at Parliament Buildings in Stormont, saying that rural residents in some parts of the county fear they’re going to be isolated.

“Given the vital importance of a reliable phone signal for safety, connectivity and daily life in rural areas, do you agree that mobile phone providers have a moral obligation to ensure that no rural communities are left without adequate mobile coverage?,” Ms Dolan asked the Economy Minister.

Dr Caoimhe Archibald confirmed that while the telecommunications service provider will be taking away its access to 3G services, measures will be taken to improve phone signal and services.

“O2 is working to ensure that its 4G and 5G networks will pick up the relatively small amount of traffic that was previously carried over 3G,” explained the Northern Ireland Economy Minister.

“Measures have been taken to improve mobile coverage, including the shared rural network. That project consisted of mobile network operators investing to extend their coverage by upgrading their existing networks, working together on shared infrastructure and building new site.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, has also called for more support locally.

“This [Mobile Action Plan] would help our rural communities become better connected and ensure we don’t get left behind. All of us are frustrated with poor signal,” Ms Erskine previously said.