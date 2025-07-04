Pete the Puffling’s book launches at Stormont

A LOCAL children’s book with an important message has been launched at Stormont, aiming to raise awareness for a serious health condition.

The book is the world’s first children’s book to help children and grandchildren gain an understanding of the effects of the terminal lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis.

Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, ‘Pete the Puffling’s Brave Adventure’ aims to educate children and adults, about pulmonary fibrosis, and empower them with the same love, compassion and understanding that ‘Pete’ exhibits when his Grandpa Percy receives the diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis.

The book has been launched by Fermanagh authors, Claire Donohue, Janet Bamford and illustrator Kevin McHugh.

Positive message

Clare explained the inspiration behind the story, “When Janet and I first decided to write this story, we hoped to create a gentle, hopeful way for children to begin to understand pulmonary fibrosis. It was important to us that the message would come across with warmth and positivity — and above all, with a sense of bravery and friendship.

“For so many families affected by pulmonary fibrosis, finding the right words to explain what they’re going through can feel impossible. Pete the Puffling became a way to offer a voice to those conversations, and to show children that even in difficult times, there is courage, kindness, and community all around us.”

Clare hopes to write more books in the future, with plans already in motion for a sequel for children on organ donation/lung transplantation.

Local MLA Jemma Dolan has praised all those involved in the creation of the book and said she hopes it will spark vital conversations about pulmonary fibrosis in homes, schools, and beyond.

Speaking at the launch of the book in Stormont, the Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:

“I want to begin by wholeheartedly praising the incredible efforts of Pulmonary Fibrosis NI and everyone involved in bringing ‘Pete the Puffling’s Brave Adventure’ to life.

“This book is a powerful and compassionate way to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal illness that affects thousands of families across this island.”

Comfort and courage

Jemma also praised the team behind the project.

“They have created something that doesn’t just inform – it offers comfort, courage, and connection,” she said.

“Pulmonary fibrosis can feel incredibly isolating, but this story reminds us that no one has to face that journey alone.

“It’s a message of hope, bravery, and community and I truly believe ‘Pete the Puffling’s Brave Adventure’ will help spark vital conversations in homes, schools, and beyond.

“This initiative shows the power of storytelling to change lives. I am proud to stand with all of you in supporting this cause.”