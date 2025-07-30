PB splash for Lannon brothers at Nationals

ENNISKILLEN brothers Jamie and Luke Lannon made their mark at last week’s Irish Youth and Senior Summer Nationals in Dublin, clocking a string of new personal bests and collecting medals and finals along the way.

Competing for Longford Swim Club, the pair stood out among swimmers from more than 119 clubs nationwide, an achievement made even more impressive given the ongoing challenge of training without access to a local pool.

Seventeen-year-old Jamie, a member of the Irish National Junior Panel, underlined his credentials in his favoured breaststroke events.

In the 200m, he carved almost two seconds off his Irish Open time to clock a PB of 2:27.67 in the heats, before finding another gear in the final and snatching silver in the combined 17/18 A final and topping the podium for his own age group.

There was another podium finish in the 100m breaststroke, Jamie striking silver again with a lifetime best of 1:07.00.

He was not done there as finals in the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley brought more PBs, his 4th place finish in the 200m IM rounding off a week of composed, consistent swimming.

It all points to steady upward momentum for Jamie, whose ability to keep progressing despite training challenges bodes well for the seasons to come.

Younger brother Luke, just 14, tore into his opening event, the gruelling 400m individual medley, slicing seven seconds off his PB to finish top of his age group.

That sparked a superb run: in one of his favoured events, the 200m backstroke, Luke hacked five seconds off his best to post 2:30.83, earning a B final spot in the 15-year-old category, no mean feat for a 14-year-old.

One day three, he then tackled the punishing 1500m freestyle, chopping a remarkable 23 seconds from his entry time to place seventh nationally in the 15-year-old standings.

The 400 IM, 1500 freestyle and 200 backstroke are three of the sport’s toughest events, but Luke impressed, facing them with determination and composure.

An injury curtailed the rest of his programme, but by then he had already had a breakout week, and a promising start to his senior national journey.