‘Oarsome’ double for Enniskillen rowers in Cork

ENNISKILLEN Royal Boat Club delivered a superb performance at the Irish Rowing Championships, returning from the National Rowing Centre in Cork with three golds and two bronzes — including a prized double in the Junior 18 Eight events.

In sweltering conditions and against top-class opposition, Enniskillen’s rowers rose to the occasion. It’s the third time the club has won both men’s and women’s J18 Eights titles in the same year, previously achieving the feat in 2015 and 2017. Only one other club, Commercial, has managed the double, back in 2007.

The first victory of the weekend came from the boys’ Junior 16 Eight of Evan Clarke, Cillian Donaghy, Andries Ferreira, Oliver Jennings, Joshua Ihnat, James McAleer, Matthew Montgomery, Joel Crean and cox Rachel Cathcart. Quickest in the heats, they powered home in the final to finish five seconds clear of long-time rivals St Joseph’s.

Later in the afternoon, the first Eight of Evan Donaghy, Ryan Topping, Luke Bailey, Austin Cassidy, Andrew Cuthbertson, Christian Timoney, Lorcan Sreenivasan, William Bogle and cox Abbey Wilson held their nerve in a thrilling J18 final, holding off a late surge from Neptune to win in a rapid 6:27.

On Sunday, the girls’ equivalent J18 Eight of Kate Huddlestone, Isabella Wright, Naomi Robinson, Rhea Cartin McCloskey, Zara Welsh, Emily Black, Ruby Hamill, Eva Johnston and cox Jessica Thompson delivered the double in style, dominating their final from the start and crossing ahead of St Michael’s and Shandon.

There were bronze medals too for the women’s J18 Coxless Four (Huddlestone, Wright, Robinson, McCloskey) and the men’s J18 Coxed Four (Donaghy, Topping, Cassidy, Bogle, Wilson). The boys’ J16 quad of Cameron Bell, Ollie Powell, Shane O’Donnell and Josh Allen also impressed, reaching their final after navigating the highly competitive heats.

President’s Medals were awarded to Emily Black and William Bogle for their outstanding contributions throughout the season, while a newly introduced award for coxes was presented to Abbey Wilson.

With the domestic season now wrapped, focus turns to international waters — with seven Enniskillen athletes set to compete in European and World events next month. Isabella Wright will race in the Women’s Four at the U19 World Championships in Trakai, Lithuania (Aug 6–12), while Naomi Robinson, Luke Bailey, Evan Donaghy, Austin Cassidy, Ryan Topping and cox Abbey Wilson will be part of the Coupe de la Jeunesse squad in Linz, Austria (Aug 2–3).