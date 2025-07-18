Next phase of Ulster Canal works to begin

THE next phase of the Ulster Canal project, which will have a significant impact in improving the waterways in Fermanagh, has been officially opened after its much-anticipated development.

As part of the ambitious project, the Clones Marina has been launched with the works including a scenic waterway, looped walks and heritage facilities which links Clones to the Ulster Canal.

Prior to the commencement of the project, Monaghan County Council held a public consultation which outlined the important role that the development would play in bolstering the border area.

Phase three is now taking place with the aim of connecting Lough Erne to Clones.

A new 10-kilometre channel is expected to be created to connect Castle Saunderson and Clonfad, linking the North and South together, impacting significantly on the Erne waterways.

Waterways Ireland recently confirmed that Paul Rogers, a long-serving employee with the Enniskillen-based company, has been appointed as Project Lead of the Ulster Canal.

“The redevelopment of the Ulster Canal is a significant and ambitious project,” Mr Rogers said.

“Waterways Ireland is committed to building a brighter future where the waterway plays an inspirational role in the lives of the community and offers exciting opportunities for businesses.”