Newtown remain very much in promotion hunt

CRUST & CRUMB SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 2

Newtownbutler 2-15 Tempo 2-9

NEWTOWNBUTLER kept themselves in the hunt for promotion to Division One with a fine home win over Tempo on Friday night.

The first half was keenly contested, but Newtownbutler consistently kept the Maguires at arms length.

In the second half, the home side’s superior scoring power proved decisive, pulling them clear.

Tempo will now likely need to win the majority of their remaining fixtures to retain their Division Two status next year.

Seán Mullaney and Diarmuid King got Newtownbutler off to a quick start with finely taken points, with Tiarnan Bogue replying for the visitors.

Two further scores from Mullaney and Kealan Fitzpatrick stretched the lead to three for the First Fermanagh’s, but Tempo responded with scores from Daragh McCaffrey and a lovely Brendan Cassidy point from just inside the arc.

Newtownbutler then hit three without reply, through Daire Chapman and a Diarmuid King brace.

Tempo responded with a frees from Niall Fee and Tiarnan Bogue before Sean Conlon rounded off the half for the home side to leave the scores at 0-08 to 0-05.

Tempo started off the half with a goal from Ryan Breen, who came charging through from midfield to slot past Ryan Carson.

Newtownbutler, who always had a firm grip on possession, then scored three points without reply, through Conlon, Diarmuid King and Fitzpatrick.

Aidan Breen and Tiarnan Bogue helped Tempo pull back the deficit but then Newtown went up a level in intensity, scoring two quick-fire goals from Barrai O’Keefe and Pauric Mullaney to stretch the lead to seven points.

From there Newtownbutler managed the game out well, with further scores from Fitzpatrick and a great hit from Ruairi O’Keefe adding further gloss to a dominant display.

A late consolation goal from Tiarnan Bogue, who latched onto a long ball and fisted into the net, provided something for Tempo to be positive about as the final whistle blew.

Up next for Newtownbutler is a crunch match against Lisnaskea at Emmett Park this Friday.

If they win that encounter, then they will have a strong chance of finishing in the top two and giving themselves a shot at promotion.