Newtown Minors take title after super second half show

Minor Football League Division 1 Final

Newtownbutler 1-12 Belnaleck 1-6

NEWTOWNBUTLER put in a terrific second half performance to defeat Belnaleck last Wednesday evening and in doing so claimed the Minor Division 1 league title at a packed Emmett Park, Lisnaskea.

The two form sides of the league came into this clash having to wear away jerseys with the clash of colours and it was Belnaleck who established a half time lead of 1-3 to 0-4 thanks mainly to a Jayden Nealon goal on 17 minutes.

Newtownbutler though started the second half brilliantly and hit four points in as many minutes to move 0-8 to 1-3 ahead.

Belnaleck could only muster three points after the break, while a Jack Crudden goal on 44 minutes put significant daylight between the sides.

The magnificent Daire Chapman stuck over late scores while Crudden capped off a fine performance with a point to deservedly clinch a six point victory for their side over Belnaleck who will nonetheless take heart from a spirited first half performance at least.

Both sides hit early wides before Dan O’Connor opened the scoring on nine minutes for Belnaleck, while the same player had a goal chance just moments later but keeper Tiernan Quinn produced a fantastic save to push the ball away.

Newtownbutler managed to get on the scoreboard in the 12th minute as Daithi Swift did well to play in Jack Crudden for the equalising score while just moments later Jim Sherry put Newtownbutler into the lead with a point.

Belnaleck were on top around the middle and a Ruairi Leonard pass into Jayden Nealon seen the corner forward sweep the ball home to the back of the net to give Belnaleck a two point lead.

Dan O’Connor supplied a free on 19 minutes, while Daire Chapman responded for Newtownbutler.

Nealon recorded a point on 28 minutes with Newtownbutler’s Conor Casey finished the first half scoring with a point after Ryan Crudden did well.

Newtownbutler started in clinical fashion on the resumption with Daire Chapman starting the onslaught with a score on 33 minutes.

A well worked score just 50 seconds later levelled the game as Jim Sherry and Johnny McCaffrey played a one two before Ben Caughey pointed.

Jack Crudden hit his second of the game before Daire Chapman put over an effort on 37 minutes and just like that Newtownbutler had hit four scores in four minutes to lead 0-8 to 1-3.

Ruairi Leonard replied for Belnaleck but again Ryan Casey showed his class to come forward and point on 40 minutes.

A Dan O’Connor free for Belnaleck reduced the margin to just a single score but Newtownbutler put real daylight between the sides as Jack Crudden went on a tantalising run before slotting the ball perfectly to the back of the net, 1-9 to 1-5.

Dan O’Connor converted a free for Belnaleck on 51 minutes but it was Newtownbutler who finished the stronger as a Daire Chapman free left it 1-10 to 1-6.

Jack Crudden came forward again to hit a fine score before another Chapman free on 62 minutes after a foul on Jack Crudden completed the scoring. Newtownbutler had done enough thanks to a resolute second half performance.

Teams & Scorers

Newtownbutler: Conor Caughey, Hugh Fitzpatrick, Ryan Casey, Michael Rennick, Jack Crudden (1-3), Conor Casey (0-2), Ben Caughey (0-1), Johnny McCaffrey, Ryan Crudden, Conrad Reihill, Daire Chapman (0-5), Mark Crudden, Daithi Swift, Jim Sherry (0-1), Aidan McCaffrey. SUBS – Conor King for M Crudden (46), Oisin Carson for R Crudden (48), Louis Toye for C Casey (60).

Belnaleck: Tiernan Quinn, Nathan Boyle, Devin Quinn, Seamus Greene, Josh Owens, Ben Palmer, Oran Dolan, James Kelly, Gavin McCann, Oisin Morris, Ruairi Leonard (0-1), Odhran McLernan, Jayden Nealon (1-1), Tom Buchanan, Dan O’Connor (0-4).

Referee: James Carey (Aghadrumsee)