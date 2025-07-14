New role for MD of Balcas’ owners

THE joint managing director of Glennon Brothers, which has acquired Fermanagh firm Balcas, has been appointed as the chairman of one of Ireland’s leading manufacturing businesses.

Glennon Brothers took over Balcas in October 2021 in a multi-million pound takeover deal which has helped the Fermanagh company go from strength to strength and develop its facility.

Managing Director of Glennon Brothers, Mike Glennon, has been appointed as the chairman of Dublin-based company OctaBuild which has established itself as a leading business in Ireland.

Set up in 1984, OctaBuild, located in Dublin, aims to promote and enhance the benefits of top quality Irish manufactured products for the local building, construction and DIY sectors.

Mr Glennon said he was “honoured to take on the role” with the leading Irish business.

“Throughout my career in the timber and construction industries, I’ve seen the vital role builders merchants play in delivering high-quality building materials to the market,” he explained.

“Irish manufacturing is key to this process, providing locally made products to meet demand.

“I am honoured to take on the role of chairperson and I am committed to strengthening relationships and ensuring that OctaBuild continues to support merchants in a way that drives collaboration, innovation and excellence, over the next two years.”

Since Glennon Brothers acquired Balcas, the company has gone from strength to strength.

Glennon Brothers recently opened an £18 million new timber frame construction facility in North Ayrshire in Scotland, in another significant move for the expanding and growing company.