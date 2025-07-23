New mural brings Fermanagh community spirit to life

CHILDREN taking part in a summer scheme in Belcoo have left a lasting mark on their village — quite literally — by helping create the first-ever mural in the area.

The vibrant artwork, now on display at the Healthy Living Centre, was led by local artist Michelle Duffy and features the colourful handprints of the children involved, symbolising community, teamwork, and pride in their local heritage.

“We run a kids summer scheme every year in Derrygonnelly and Belcoo and they come and do different activities such as dodgeball, volleyball, rounders, we have a mental health speaker that comes in to talk about mental health, a yoga instructor but the highlight of this week is we have artist Michelle Duffy who has done her first mural of Belcoo at the Healthy Living Centre. It is the first mural ever in Belcoo,” Adrian McGurn said.

Advertisement

“The kids’ handprints are on the mural. It brings that aspect of teamwork together, love everybody and kindness. They have been really involved in that part.”

The mural has become a powerful source of pride for the children.

“The artist Michelle has been involved in making it look professional. Hopefully it can become a tourist attraction, you have Margaret Gallagher’s cottage, the railway line and railway house, the mountain, the Marble Arch Caves all things connected to Belcoo and Fermanagh,” Adrian added.

“The children have been part of this mural so they can bring their parents down and go ‘there is my hand print, I was part of this mural’. It’s the first of its kinds in Belcoo and around Enniskillen . The murals are amazing and this one is amazing too.”