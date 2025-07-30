+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen Inis Ceithleann mural

New Enniskillen mural brings myth and memory to life

Posted: 9:49 am July 30, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

A STRIKING new mural honouring the ancient roots and mythological origins of Enniskillen has been unveiled in the town centre — blending past and present in a bold display of public art.
Commissioned by Enniskillen BID and created by renowned Belfast based street artist EMIC, the mural draws inspiration from Inis Ceithleann, the mythic name behind the town’s identity, and transforms a once-ordinary alleyway into a vivid tribute to local heritage and imagination.
The mural, now on public display at the rear of Magee’s Bar, is the latest addition to Enniskillen BID’s ongoing programme of transforming public spaces with eye-catching murals that celebrate local identity, creativity, and heritage.
Rooted in Irish mythology, Inis Ceithleann (“Ceithleann’s Island”) is the ancient name from which Enniskillen derives. This new mural doesn’t attempt to narrate a specific scene or event but instead offers a striking visual homage to the essence and legacy of Ceithleann, the mythological figure whose name still echoes through the landscape.
“This mural is about connecting people to place through imagination,” said Noelle McAloon, Manager of Enniskillen BID.
“It brings together the town’s deep mythological past with a vibrant, contemporary energy that speaks to both residents and visitors.”
EMIC, whose work blends fine art with street aesthetics, drew inspiration from the mythic symbolism of Ceithleann as a figure of strength, memory, and transformation. The mural captures the atmosphere of Enniskillen’s island setting while evoking the mystique of a timeless legend.
EMIC said, “For me, this mural is less about retelling a story and more about evoking the spirit of Ceithleann and the island that carries her name. It’s about honouring myth as part of place — a dreamlike reminder of how story and landscape intertwine.”
Noelle McAlinden, a local artist and patron of Ulster Society of Women Artists congratulated Experience Enniskillen on their ongoing investment and celebration of this unique place and to all participating artists celebrating the power of creativity, self-expression and the arts.
“Without doubt, murals are more than just decorative art; they are powerful tools that can transform spaces, inspiring individuals & communities,” she said.
“The best of public art can challenge, delight, educate & illuminate. Most of all, Public Art creates a sense of civic vitality in cities, towns & communities we inhabit & visit.”

