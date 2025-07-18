Neil Hannon ready for comeback tour

FERMANAGH singer Neil Hannon is getting ready to headline a performance in front of 2,000 at an iconic venue in England as his much-loved band prepares to make a welcome return to the stage.

The local man is set to take centre stage when the ‘Divine Comedy’ sell-out the Sheffield City Hall in October in one of the first gigs the band will perform at since they confirmed their return.

The band, which was formed in 1989, are set to return for a 16-date UK tour, which will also include two back-to-back performances at the renowned and popular Barbican Hall in London.

It comes after the band, with the Enniskillen man at the helm, confirmed that they’re going to be releasing a new album ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’ on September 19.

It will be the first release for ‘The Divine Comedy’ since their last album ‘Office Politics’ in 2019.

Their performance at the Sheffield City Hall is expected to be a sell-out, with over 2,000 people expected to turn out to hear some of the new material from their much-anticipated album.

“Recorded at Abbey Road, the album is written, arranged and produced by Neil Hannon. The album exquisitely covers his usual range of emotions,” a spokesperson for the show said.

“New track ‘Achilles’ offers a taste of what’s to come. One listen to Rainy Sunday Afternoon will certainly provide a tonic for these turbulent times. Two listens and you’ll be addicted.”

The ‘Divine Comedy’ frontman has recently embraced his songwriting talents, producing the music, songs and material for some hugely popular and blockbuster films and movies.

Neil teamed up with Italian composer Dario Marianelli on the music for ‘Paddington in Peru’ and it’s been reported that the Enniskillen man wrote the track which was sang by Olivia Coleman.

He also penned the music for the ‘Wonka’ film, which was well received at the box office.