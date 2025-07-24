+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Mum and children killed in Fermanagh shooting named
Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara.

Mum and children killed in Fermanagh shooting named

Posted: 10:07 am July 24, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE three people who were killed following a shooting incident which occurred in Maguiresbridge yesterday (Wednesday) have been named locally.

Vanessa Whyte, who was aged in her 40s, died following the incident at a house at Drummeer Road, with her children James and Sara also passing away tragically.

The PSNI have launched a murder investigation into the tragedy which has stunned the quiet rural community where it happened.

A man was also shot at the house and as of yesterday (Wednesday), he was reported to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Superintendent Robert McGowan, expressed his condolences to the family and everyone who have been “left in total shock” following the news

“I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss. The police service has now commenced a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances,” explained the Police Superintendent.

“This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community. Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I would appeal for patience as we work to understand the events that have taken place. We will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.”

 

 

