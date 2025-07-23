Road closed after major incident in Maguiresbridge

MOTORISTS are expected to increase an increase in traffic after the police confirmed that a main road in Fermanagh “is currently closed to road users”.

“The Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge, is currently closed to road users. Please be aware that this may lead to delays on the A4 Belfast Road,” the statement read.

The police added that ‘an update will follow in due course’.

Local MLA Deborah Erskine said, “There is an ongoing incident on the Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge. It is currently closed to road users. Please be aware that this may lead to delays on the A4 Belfast Road.

“I have been speaking to police this morning. An update will follow in due course. Please do not speculate or provide commentary below, while police carry out their work.”