Mother urges action as CAMHS waiting times soar

A LOCAL mother has branded her daughter’s long wait for a mental health assessment as “cruel.”

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous to protect her daughter’s privacy, has now called on the Western Trust to take immediate action to meet the recommended nine-week timeframe for its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

The local woman told the ‘Herald her daughter had been referred after she had struggled with the transition from primary to secondary school.

“She was coming home from school crying and having panic attacks. It was more than me as a parent could manage,” she said. “I knew I needed extra support, so she was referred to CAMHS for an assessment.

“But after waiting for weeks, the assessment appointment never sufficed. During this waiting period, things have gotten worse. It’s heart-breaking to see and at this point I’m at a loss.”

The number of children waiting for mental health support within the Western Trust has soared by 62 percent in two years, raising urgent concern over delays for vulnerable young people.

CEO of Action Mental Health, David Babington said, “These figures are a stark reminder of the distress experienced by children, young people and their families as they face long waits for vital mental health support.

“Sadly, this situation reflects the increased and sustained pressure mental health services are facing in Northern Ireland.”

As ofMarch 31, the Western Trust reported 507 children and young people awaiting a CAMHS assessment.

Of these, 354 are waiting longer than the Department of Health’s recommended nine weeks.

In comparison, two years earlier there were 313 children waiting, including 155 who had waited longer than nine weeks — a figure that has now more than doubled.

Mr Babington also highlighted funding concerns, “While a Mental Health Strategy is in place, it has so far received less than 20 percent of the funding it was promised. This falls well short of the expectations set out when it was first launched in 2021.

“The impact on young people and their families is profound and the data highlights the very real risks posed by continued under investment in our young people’s futures.”