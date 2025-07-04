More Fermanagh schools set for new 20mph zones

FOLLOWING successful implementions elsewhere, three more schools in Fermanagh have been announced as the next to receive 20mph speed limit zones.

This initiative marks a significant step towards creating safer environments for students during school hours, addressing long-standing concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety around these schools.

As part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to improving road safety, part-time 20mph zaones have been installed at 233 schools to date with Minister Liz Kimmins confirming that in 2025/26 an additional 40 schools will benefit from this important safety intervention.

Devenish College, Fivemiletown Primary School and St Mary’s Primary School in Killesher are included in the latest tranche.

Speaking at a visit to St Mary’s Primary School, Killesher, Minister Kimmins said, “Road safety is a priority for me and I am committed to working proactively to make our roads safer for everyone. I am acutely aware that children and young people are amongst the most vulnerable groups using our roads.

“In this tranche, there is a focus on rural schools that are located on roads where the national speed limit applies. I am, however, very much aware that there are also schools in urban and residential areas that would benefit from a reduction in the speed limit.”

In conclusion, the Minister said that she will continue to give consideration to any steps her Department and road safety partners can take to help reduce the number of people killed and injured in road traffic collisions in the North.