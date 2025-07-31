Month’s mind climb for Michael Kerr

THE FAMILY and friends of Michael Kerr, whose sudden death stunned the county, are set to climb Cuilcagh Mountain to mark his Month’s Mind.

On August 2 at 700 am, more than 100 people are expected to gather to walk the iconic ‘Stairway to Heaven.’

Michael, a talented footballer and devoted father-of-three, sadly passed away at his home near Florencecourt on June 14.

From a young age, he stood out as a gifted sportsman, representing Northern Ireland Schoolboys and later becoming a key player and successful manager with Enniskillen Rangers over the past decade.

His father, Dessie Kerr, shared touching memories of Michael’s love for the mountain.

He said, “In 2020, Michael climbed Cuilcagh Mountain every day for 30 days to raise money for charity and he walked it many times after that too. He loved it.”

The upcoming walk will not only honour Michael’s memory but also aim to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest.

Dessie added, “It will be a nice thing to do. People from all over the country and even the world have been ringing about him.

“He was the glue that brought many of his friends together.

“This walk will bring everyone together again all the people who loved him and the people he positively impacted.”

He also extended an open invitation to the wider public.

He concluded, “It doesn’t matter whether people finish the walk or not, the point is crossing the start line. That’s what really matters.

“Lots of people are looking forward to it, and hopefully it becomes a yearly thing.”