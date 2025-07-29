Memorial golf event to honour Jonny Gibson

LOUGH Erne Golf Club is to host a fundraising tournament in memory of a special member of the Fermanagh community.

The ‘Jonny Gibson Memorial Classic’ Golf Event will take place at Lough Erne Golf Club on Friday, July 25 to honour the life of the well-known and highly respected sportsman.

Funds raised from the event will go towards helping fund British Heart Foundation’s life-saving cardiovascular research and Enniskillen Rugby Club’s Inclusivity Development Project, focusing on making rugby accessible to all.

Jonny Gibson was a keen golfer, rower and rugby player who died in April 2024 from a heart attack.

“It is over a year since Jonny’s passing and we all miss him terribly. The Golf Classic is a way to honour his memory and achievements while raising funds for a deserving charity and a highly successful, cross-community local sports club,” Jonny’s wife Daphne said.

“We have already had a lot of interest and support from people in the local community and businesses and any further support for the event would mean a great deal and would help us celebrate Jonny’s legacy in a meaningful way.”

Head of BHF NI, Fearghal McKinney, said, “Jonny was a cherished friend and much-loved member of the Fermanagh community. It is an honour to be part of the Memorial Classic event and create a legacy in his name that will help thousands of people here who are affected by heart and circulatory conditions.

“BHF has invested almost £10m in research in Northern Ireland across multiple research projects and Lough Erne Golf Club’s vital funds raised at the event will go towards continuing this lifesaving research.”