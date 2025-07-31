Melarkey goal helps Emmetts Reserves clinch the title

B McCAFFREY & SONS ERNE CUP DIVISION 3 FINAL

Lisnaskea 1-16 Brookeborough 0-12

A MATTY Melarkey goal proved decisive as Lisanskea Emmetts Reserves defeated Brookeborough to claim the Erne Cup Division Three title on Saturday at Louis Leonard Park.

Advertisement

In a week where the GAA world was united in support after the tragic events in Maguiresbridge, the decision was made to move the game St. Mary’s to Donagh

The conditions and pitch were perfect for a competitive game of football, and for the most part, it lived up to that expectation.

Aidan Keenan got the scoring started, fizzing a beautiful two-pointer between the posts. Matty Melarkey then clipped over a score to extend the lead to three, with the sizeable Lisnaskea support showing their appreciation from the stand.

Not to be outdone, Brookeborough got back into the game with a beautifully struck two-point free from the boot of Dara Rooney.

The teams then grabbed a point each, with Niall Keenan for the Emmetts and Rory Greene on target for the Heber’s.

Tommy McCaffrey knocked over a point to level the game, but then Aidan Keenan gave ‘Skea the advantage once more.

The match was physical and drew many fouls, one of which Brookeborough co-captain Conor Howell sliced over for a point from a free.

Advertisement

An absorbing first half finished as it started, with two more wonderful two-point scores. First, the brilliant Aidan Keenan again made a mockery of the arc with a beautifully floated effort. Then Dara Rooney landed another pinpoint free from distance, leaving the half-time scores at 0-08 to 0-07 in favour of Lisnaskea.

The Emmetts started the second half strongly, with early points from Niall Keenan and Conor Clifford giving them a three-point lead.

Brookeborough hit back in style, however. First, Joe Corcoran floated over a free, and then Cathal Moane and Conor Goodwin both found space and grabbed a point each.

After the early scoring, the game stayed at 0-10 apiece for almost ten minutes before Lisnaskea hit the decisive scores. Firstly, Aidan Keenan found a gap outside the arc and kicked over a delightful two-pointer, his third of the game.

Sensing the momentum shift, the Emmetts seized control of the ball, with Dara McCabe turning the Brookeborough defence and creating space for Matty Melarkey. McCabe threaded a pass through, and Melarkey finished in style to put Lisnaskea five points ahead.

With ten minutes remaining, the wind was knocked out of Brookeborough’s sails as they conceded two further points, one each from Daragh McCabe and Ryan O’Keefe.

Conor Howell grabbed two more points for Brookeborough from frees, but final scores from O’Keefe and a Niall Keenan free put the gloss on a well-earned victory.

Brookeborough will be left frustrated as they had chances to add to their score before Lisnaskea stepped up to kill the game off, but Lisnaskea were deserving winners on the day.