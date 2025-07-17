McGuckin’s Juniors end their tournament prep on a high

Finn Harps U14s 0 Fermanagh Juniors 3

“A GAME of two halves,” was how Fermanagh Junior manager Gareth McGuckin reflected on the contest as his side concluded their pre-SuperCupNI fixtures with a comprehensive win over Finn Harps u14s in Killygordon, Donegal, last Wednesday evening.

Kaden McGovern started and finished the scoring on the night, in between a composed Charlie Donaghy penalty at the start of the second period.

McGuckin was delighted with how his charges reacted in the second half following an under-par opening period.

“We were very disappointing in first half, but the second half was a completely different game,” explained McGuckin.

“We controlled the game, kept possession and held our shape. It was a superb reaction from the group.

“It was also good to play on grass. Only five of our 14 pre-tournament matches have been on grass and since most of our tournament games will be on the surface, this was very important.”

Fermanagh made the best possible start, scoring inside nine minutes.

High pressing from the Fermanagh frontline resulted in Reuben Clarke winning the ball in the final third, leaving it for Ben Burns who played McGovern on the edge of the box.

McGovern then drove forwards before unleashing a powerful effort beyond the Harps goalkeeper at the near post.

The Ernemen started in similarly fast fashion in the second half, adding a second from the penalty spot with just four minutes played.

Sean Lunny started the move, winning the ball in midfield before playing forward to Donaghy, who combined with Shea McManus, who crossed into the box. A Harps defensive header fell to Rio Corrigan, whose effort was deflected into the path of Donaghy, with his shot striking the arm of a Harps defender.

Donaghy stepped up and finished towards the right corner of the net, with the keeper guessing the wrong way.

Fermanagh then added a third with just three minutes remaining.

A Danny Goan throw-in on the left side found Riley Boyle, who helped the ball onto Conor Goodwin.

Goodwin then stepped inside and played a pinpoint pass in behind the Harps defence to the path of McGovern, who timed his run perfectly to lift the ball over the Harps goalkeeper before controlling and finishing into an empty net.

“This will definitely be our last game,” insisted McGuckin.

“We don’t want to risk getting any injuries. We have a recovery session booked this week and our final training sessions will be mostly light, focusing on tactics and set-pieces.”