McCleery confident Premiers can cause an upset or two

FERMANAGH Premier manager Marc McCleery is confident his county squad ‘will reap the benefits’ of all the hard work they have put in, ahead of their Group B opener against AFC Bournemouth on Monday afternoon in the SuperCupNI tournament.

It has been a demanding few months for the Clabby native since naming his final squad in April, but McCleery has seen his side can compete with the very best on the North Coast.

“The lads have all been working extremely hard since the squad was named. They have responded to what has been asked of them. We have had some guest coaches involved as well, including Harry McConkey and Mark Jones. Our Head of Football Development, Shane McCabe, has been involved as well. The players really enjoyed the sessions with these top coaches, who have experience at the highest level of the local game.”

McCleery has seen his side put into practice what they have perfected on the training field.

“Our preparations in training have been mirrored in many of our challenge matches and pre-tournament competitions. We have been very competitive in games against several under-19 sides where, despite the age difference, we have risen to the occasion. We secured a brilliant result against Dungannon Swifts recently and our victory over Co. Armagh at the Tyrone tournament was another highlight.”

The SuperCupNI competition is renowned for its high-quality opposition, with many graduates going on to forge successful professional careers, including Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Results on the pitch are hard-earned and McCleery has encouraged his players to embrace the experience, his second as a SuperCupNI coach following his maiden campaign with Ballinamallard in the Minor Section in 2018.

“It will be a tough experience, but it’s not often you get to challenge yourself against top international academies. The biggest thing for me is that all the players enjoy and embrace the experience of being there. Hopefully they can meet the challenge, express themselves on the pitch and cause a few upsets along the way!

“They have worked hard the last few months and, hopefully, they will reap the benefits. They are a brilliant bunch to work with and have built a great rapport with the coaching staff. If everyone continues to pull together, who knows what we can achieve.”

Premier League academy side AFC Bournemouth is the headline fixture for the Premiers on Day One, with other high-profile opponents including Scotland’s Hamilton Academical following a tussle against Mexican outfit Tigres UANL.

“Bournemouth is a mouth-watering prospect for the squad. ‘The Cherries’ are a top academy and will be technically very good and will move the ball well. It will test our defensive discipline, but we also have players who can hurt them when we have the ball.

“We expect Tigres UANL to have plenty of flair and technical ability. It will be great to experience the international style and culture of how they play.

“Hamilton won two of their three group games at last year’s tournament. They are one of the elite youth teams in Scotland and their academy is very highly rated, so they will no doubt provide another tough test.”

McCleery has a simple message for his players heading into this week’s tournament: have no regrets!

“I want the players to enjoy and embrace this privileged opportunity that only few from the county will experience and to go and give it their best shot. Most importantly, do not come away from the week thinking ‘Could I have done anything more?’ In other words, no regrets!”