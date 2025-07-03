‘Skea storm back against Roslea

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Division Two

Lisnaskea 1-12 Roslea 0-15

LISNASKEA outscored Roslea 1-11 to 0-04 in the second half on Friday to snatch a draw in a hard-fought Division Two opener at Emmett Park.

Roslea, who headed into their campaign with three points already on the board from the Club Players’ League, made a strong start to the game, opening up a comfortable 10-point half-time lead.

Both teams struggled to make the most of their chances, resulting in Lisnaskea managing to convert just once in the first half, with Niall Keenan pointing the opening score.

As Niall Cosgrove and Brian Maguire dominated around the middle, Roslea hit ten points on the bounce, with goalkeeper Seán Quigley converting four two-point frees off the ground.

Corner back Darragh Clerkin and midfielder Cosgrove (2) also tagged on three futher points for Ciaran Murphy’s side helping to establish a comprehensive 0-11 to 0-01 advantage at the half-time interval.

Lisnaskea made an electric start to the second period with Damian Óg Kelly pointing, which was quickly followed by a Justin McDade goal as he finished off a fleeting counter attack to the net.

The Keenan brothers, Niall and Sean, reduced the deficit back to four, but the Shamrocks came roaring back with Adam Callaghan and Micheál Flanagan re-establishing a six point lead.

Lisnaskea goalkeeper Ethan McCaffrey then converted back-to-back two-point frees to leave two between the sides as the game entered the final quarter.

Callaghan chipped over for Roslea to put them three ahead, before the reliable Sean Keenan pointed after a quick Lisnaskea counter attack to leave two between the sides again.

Lisnaskea heaped the pressure on the visitors and goalkeeper McCaffrey had the last say of the game, firing over a two-point free off the ground to seal a draw for the Emmetts.

This Friday night, Lisnaskea are away to Maguiresbridge. Roslea, meanwhile, travel to St Mary’s Park to take on Tempo.