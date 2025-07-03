McCaffrey leads the way for Kinawley Ladies in attack

LADIES CPC GOLD QUARTER FINAL

Kinawley 2-15 Devenish 0-8

A STORMING first half performance, spearheaded in attack by Gemma McCaffrey’s 1-6, had this Ladies Club Players Competition contest effectively settled by half-time on the strength of a twelve point home lead.

However, the interval disparity to an extent masked what had been a sturdy enough Devenish performance, the visitors just lacking the overall physical prowess and experience of the title holders.

Kinawley, sporting their reserve colours due to a clash of jerseys, also had the upper hand in scoring expertise.

McCaffrey’s decisive tally was augmented by further scores from Keelan Murphy (1-2), Danielle Maguire (0-1) and Roisin O’Reilly (0-1).

In response Devenish could muster only a quartet of minors per Ellen O’Flanagan (0-2), Shauna Hamilton (0-1) and Hannah Murphy (0-1).

In murky second half conditions, Devenish did come a lot more into contention, the Garrison girls almost sharing the scoring returns having pinned Kinawley into their own half for much of the last quarter.

It was the Brian Boru’s though who were first off the restart mark, Shauna Melanaphy, lively as always, flashing over a point direct from throw in.

Devenish were quick to cancel, Rebecca McGowan scoring at the end of a surging run through the centre.

That served only to trigger a straight Kinawley quartet in determined response.

A pair of Danielle Maguire free conversions bookended singles apiece from play by McCaffrey and a clever fisted Aine McGovern score, to make it 2-15 to 0-5 by the three quarters stage.

The remainder of the game saw Devenish increasingly dominating the exchanges, rattling over an unanswered points trio.

They were all hit by Ellen O’Flanagan from frees either side of an excellent score 56th minute score.

In a solid home defence Kieva Gilleece and Anne Marie McDermott were particularly prominent. The strength and guile of midfielders, McGovern and O’Reilly along with McCaffrey, Maguire and Melanaphy up front was hugely instrumental in fashioning victory.

For the visitors, Niamh Carty, Katie O’Brien and Jessica Flanagan produced a spirited defensive effort. Hannah Murphy, Ella O’Flanagan and Shauna Hamilton were to the forefront in attack taking the game to their opponents.

Kinawley, competition favourites from the outset, now meet Lisnaskea in the Gold semi final.