Mary Donnelly ‘opened minds and touched hearts’

THERE was a profound sadness occasioned in the Trillick and Irvinestown communities and the wider area with the news of the passing of Mary Donnelly of Briars Hill, Irvinestown.

The late Mary passed away peacefully in the Southwest Acute Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a relatively short illness.

The deceased, who was 70-years-old, was very well known in the Trillick district, being a regular caller for various events and visiting friends and neighbours, greeting everyone with great warmth, a good conversation and a broad smile. The late Mary was the youngest of a family of four of the late Pat and Bridget McNulty of Derrylea, Trillick where all her family members were born.

She received her early education in Trillick Primary School where her headmaster was the late Jim O’Hagan.

She later transferred to Mount Lourdes Convent School in Enniskillen from where she graduated to St Mary’s Teacher Training College in Belfast, having chosen a career in teaching. After spending a few years teaching in Derry, she was appointed to a teaching post in St Mary’s Secondary School in Irvinestown in the late 1970s.

Here, she assumed responsibility for a variety of subjects, including Geography, French and RE. In her role as a teacher she did more than just impart knowledge.

Mary opened minds and touched hearts.

She was to remain there for the best part of 20 years where she brought a dedication and a joyfulness to her work that was grounded in her deep faith.

Mary later took up a post in St John’s Secondary School in Dromore where she was held in very high esteem by all the pupils, staff, and parents, treating everyone equally, and with kindness and consideration, the outpouring of grief by the many who knew her being testament to that.

In 1981, she married Pat Donnelly, a native of Cabra, Irvinestown and over the next number of years, they were blessed with a family of five, three daughters and two sons, all of whom are prominent and highly respected members of the community. As someone who dedicated her life to caring for others and blessed with a generous spirit, she was always willing to give her time to other causes.

The late Mary was deeply involved with Irvinestown choir, leading the worship on every occasion, was a very active in Irvinestown Trendsetters and was a member of the Trillick and Kilskeery senior citizens group.

Her community involvement continued with her being a leader of the John Paul Group and helping with Sacramental preparation: teaching guiding and always encouraging the members. But she also had time for other more relaxing activities and enjoyed travelling, beginning in her earlier years when she interrailed across Europe.

Later, she made a number of trips to Brazil, Australia and London, mostly for special family occasions, having built an unbreakable family bond over the years.

She was also a woman of a deep but personal faith, being a regular Mass goer and over the years she took the opportunity to visit many of the major pilgrimage destinations such as Lourdes, Rome, Medjugorje and Knock Shrine in Co Mayo.

The late Mary was rich in many human qualities and brought joy to all who had the privilege of having known her, maintaining her graciousness to the end. She lived a life of generosity and kindness which she shared freely with all who knew her. To her family, she was the light of their lives and was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Her Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart church, Irvinestown was largely attended reflecting the esteem in which she and her family are held. The celebrant was Rev Canon Kevin Duffy, PP, Irvinestown who, his homily, spoke of deceased’s many Christian qualities, her generosity with time and her gentle personality.

He was assisted by Monsignor Shane McCaughey, PP Castleblaney. Her interment took place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery cemetery where Canon Duffy officiated.

Deceased is survived by her three daughters Briege, Michelle and Paula; her two sons Patrick and Joe; her three brothers Gerry, Patsy and Sean; her ten grandchildren; Pat and all the Donnelly brothers and sisters-in-law and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathies.