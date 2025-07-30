Man seriously injured in Fermanagh workplace accident

Emergency services have attended a workplace accident in the Magherveely area of Fermanagh this afternoon (Wednesday, July 30), in which a man sustained serious injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police are currently at the scene of a workplace-related incident in the Clonfad Road area of Magherveely, alongside emergency services colleagues.

“One man has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

It is understood the Health & Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.