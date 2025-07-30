+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man seriously injured in Fermanagh workplace accident

Man seriously injured in Fermanagh workplace accident

Posted: 3:56 pm July 30, 2025

Emergency services have attended a workplace accident in the Magherveely area of Fermanagh this afternoon (Wednesday, July 30), in which a man sustained serious injuries. 

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police are currently at the scene of a workplace-related incident in the Clonfad Road area of Magherveely, alongside emergency services colleagues.

“One man has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.” 

It is understood the Health & Safety Executive has been informed of the incident. 

