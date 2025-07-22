Man arrested on Enniskillen bus had been evading police

A MAN who evaded police for almost two years has finally faced a charge of disorderly behaviour.

On Friday, Marc Quinn (32), of Woodview Crescent, Trillick, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

He was charged with disorderly behaviour dating back to June 26, 2023. However, he had failed to turn up to court following his previous release on bail.

A police detective explained that after Quinn failed to appear at court, officers attended his listed address. However, when they arrived the occupant said that Quinn no longer lived there.

The Housing Executive said that Quinn did live at the address, but when police returned they received the same answer from the occupants.

Then on Thursday past police were made aware that Quinn was travelling by bus from Enniskillen. Officers stopped the bus and arrested Quinn, holding him overnight to appear at court.

Once he was brought up to the court, Quinn pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that on June 26, 2023, police were alerted to a man in Castle Street, Omagh, banging on doors and windows. When officers arrived, Quinn was found in John Street, intoxicated, where he became aggressive towards police.

He pulled down his trousers, revealing his backside, and made a rude remark to police.

Defence solicitor Darragh O’Kane told the court that Quinn was going through a ‘rough time’ and said that he wished to apologise for his behaviour.

Judge O’Hare said that Quinn’s behaviour was ‘shameful and embarrassing’.

He handed the man a conditional discharge of one year, with a warning not to return to court.