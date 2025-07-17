+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man arrested following video circulating online

Posted: 2:22 pm July 17, 2025

It is understood that a Roslea man has been arrested following a video circulating online.

“Police are investigating reports of a video circulating online and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of a number of offences. He has since been interviewed and released on bail to allow for further police enquiries, and will return for further questioning on a future date,” a police spokesperson has said.

“We would ask that people do not share any footage viewed on line, but instead report it to police to assist with our investigation.”

