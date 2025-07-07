Major support for Fermanagh sportspeople

SEVEN of the county’s top sportspeople have received financial support from a local group in recognition of the “incredible passion and dedication” that they put in to their respective careers.

The Fermanagh Trust recently released their latest funding award, which will see significant financial support to some of the county’s talents, as they bid to achieve their goals and targets.

Kinawley rower Ross Corrigan, who recently represented Team Ireland at the Paris Olympic Games, has received financial support, to help him with his training and competition costs.

The talented Fermanagh rower has an exciting year ahead as he aims for podium finishes at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne and the World Championships in Shanghai.

Enniskillen boxer Rhys Owens, who recently signed a professional contract, has also received financial support from Fermanagh Trust.s.

The Fermanagh Trust has also pledged to help wrestler Tomas Gormley, junior sailor Ben McCaldin and sprinter Jack O’Connor as they all prepare for some major upcoming competitions.

Enniskillen runner Annabel Morrison, who is preparing to represent Ireland at the European U20 Championships in Eurocross in Portugal, has also received a financial contribution from the Trust.

Max Jones, an 11-year-old motorcross rider from Kesh, has been awarded funding to support him in his various competitions, as well as his goal to compete in the Junior World Championships.

Fermanagh Trust has also pledged to support three local sporting organisations in the county.

Super Cup NI will use their financial award to support their under-14 and under-16 teams who will be competing at the event, which is scheduled to kick-off in Coleraine on Sunday, July 27.

To help with the roll-out of their Junior Leader Development Programme, Erne Paddlers have received financial support, as well as the hugely popular Enniskillen Running Club in the town.

Trustee of Fermanagh Recreational Trust, James Cooper, congratulated all of the recipients.

“Sport is a major commitment,” said Mr Cooper.

“These individuals and groups show incredible passion and dedication. We’re proud to support them.

“It’s inspiring to see such talent and ambition in Fermanagh. We wish them every success.”

