Maguiresbridge shootings investigation continues today

INVESTIGATIONS will continue today into the circumstances behind a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge yesterday in which three people were killed.

A woman in her 40s and two children, a boy and girl, died after being shot during the horrific incident at a house at Drummeer Road.

A man was also shot at the house and he was yesterday said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Advertisement

Police said all four people involved in the shootings were from the same family.

One theory being investigated by police is the shootings were a murder-suicide incident. No one else is being sought in connection with the shootings.

The PSNI have launched a murder investigation into the tragedy which has stunned the quiet rural community where it happened.

People throughout Fermanagh and further afield are also this morning still trying to come to terms with yesterday’s tragic events.

None of the victims have yet been named.

The alarm is believed to have been raised around 8.20am yesterday when police received a call from the house at Drummeer Road.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance crew, quickly arrived on the scene and the area around the house was cordoned off as the horror of what had happened started to emerge.

Advertisement

Superintendent Robert McGowan, who is leading the investigation into the Maguiresbridge shootings, said it was a ‘very difficult scene’ for the emergency services to witness.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Supt McGowan said: “I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss. “The police service has now commenced a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community. Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I would appeal for patience as we work to understand the events that have taken place. We will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.

“In the meantime, I would ask anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25.”

The three victims of the shootings were all members of St Patrick’s hurling club in Lisbellaw and St Mary’s GAA club in Maguiresbridge.

Both clubs issued statements last night offering their ‘heartfelt condolences’ to the family and friends of the victims.

The clubs said they would be ‘desperately missed’.

The two clubs said they were working with the GAA to implement the GAA’s ‘critical incident protocols’.

“We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it,” added the club statements.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh GAA said they would be supporting the clubs at ‘this difficult time’.