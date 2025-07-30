Maguiresbridge says goodbye to Vanessa, James and Sara

HUNDREDS of mourners have turned out in Maguiresbridge this morning for a Service of Removal for Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge.

Local residents and workers lined the route to the Fermanagh village as the coffins of the beloved family made their way from Enniskillen to the service at St Mary’s Church, which began at 11am, led by Fr Raymond Donnelly.

Mourners had been asked to wear ‘bright and cheerful colours’ in their memory.

Advertisement

In his homily at today’s service, Fr Donnelly spoke of a “heaviness in the air” in Fermanangh following the tragedy, which he said had “shaken this community, and our country, to its core.”

“We are left shocked, grieving, heartbroken, searching for meaning: grappling with questions too deep for words,” he said,

“The loss of a Vanessa and her two beautiful children, James and Sara – lives taken in such an unspeakable way – is more than any heart should bear.

“A woman full of kindness and warmth, a friend to so many here. And her children, so young, so vibrant, so full of promise. Their laughter rang through school corridors, through playing fields, especially on the GAA pitch, where they thrived with passion and joy. That zest for life, their infectious energy, their open smiles. Words fail us.”

Fr Donnelly added, “To the classmates of Sara and James and to all the friends, know that it is okay to feel confused, angry, sad and to cry. Please speak to someone. Speak to your parents, to your teachers, to your clergy. Grief is not something to carry alone. It is a journey we make together.

“To all involved in sport – to coaches, teammates, mentors – thank you for the joy you helped nurture in these children. Their bright spirits will remain a part of every game played in their memory.

“And we take a moment to thank all first responders and medics. Thank you for your service under unimaginable circumstances.

Advertisement

“Thank you to all who have come forward with meals, hugs, tears, prayers, practical and pastoral support or a silent presence. You remind us that light still flickers, even on the darkest of days.”

Following the homily, Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, Ian Ellis, led a candle lighting ceremony and prayers for the family.

The family’s bodies will later be taken to Vanessa’s native Co Clare, where they will be laid to rest at Templemaley Cemetery in the village of Baresfield, following funeral Mass.

Forty-five-year-old Vanessa, 14-year-old James and 13-year-old Sara were shot and killed in their Drummeer Road home on July 23.

A fourth person, Ian Rutledge, the children’s father, died on Monday from gunshot injuries sustained in last week’s horrific incident. Police believe murder-suicide may have been the motive behind the tragedy and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.