Maguiresbridge GAA pay touching tribute to young Sara

AS the Fermanagh continues to come to terms with this week’s tragic events in Maguiresbridge, tributes to much loved Vanessa Whyte and her children Sara and James Rutledge are continuing to pour in from across the local community and far beyond.

This morning (Friday) St Mary’s Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC have added their voice to the chorus of sadness and sympathy, speaking of the devastating loss of their underage player 13-year-old Sara, and her mother and 14-year-old brother. They described the family as “a trio that was always by each others side.”

“Our entire club community is heartbroken,” they said in a statement. “Sara was a truly special member of our club family. Her coaches remember her as quiet yet full of life, exceptionally well-mannered, and always dedicated.

Advertisement

“While committed and determined on the field, Sara carried herself with gentle grace off it. Her journey with us included many successful seasons and cherished memories, including that special underage trip to Croke Park in 2022.

“James, a loving big brother whose dedication to the club matched his sister’s own. Always her biggest supporter on the sidelines, he’d only miss her games when hurling called – a passion that ran deep through their household.

“Watching over them both was Vanessa, their devoted mother. More than just a parent on the sideline, she became everyone’s friend. Her enthusiasm for the game matched only by the immense pride she took in her children. The ultimate organizer who kept everything running smoothly, she brought joy and laughter with her witty banner comments and fascinating veterinary stories. No sideline was ever quite as bright as when Vanessa was there.

“A trio that was always by each others side.”

They statement concluded, “The St Mary’s Maguiresbridge family will forever hold these precious memories close as we mourn this incomprehensible loss. Our deepest condolences go to their extended wider families and loved ones.

“In the days ahead, our club will be working closely with the Well Being Team to support our players, coaches, parents, and members through this difficult time. All club activities are suspended until further notice.

“We kindly request that media respect the privacy of our club community as we support each other through this unimaginable tragedy.”