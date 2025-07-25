Lisnaskea man (36) fails to appear in court

A LISNASKEA man charged with a number of motoring offences has failed to appear in court.
Alan Martin Harte (36) from Trasna Way is accused of stealing a vehicle and driving it while disqualified and without insurance. Offending is alleged to have occurred on June 6 close to his home.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.
A defence solicitor confirmed Harte was not in attendance and had been unable to contact him for some time.
District Judge Barney McElhome issued an arrest warrant.
