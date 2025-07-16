Leona’s French flourish builds momentum for Open

A CONFIDENCE-boosting tied seventh place and a rare hole-in-one at the Amundi Evian Championship has set Leona Maguire up well ahead of the AIG Women’s Open later this month.

The Ballyconnell professional produced steady, solid rounds throughout the tournament in France, closing with a four-under 67 on Sunday to finish 11-under overall — just three shots off the lead.

Eventual winner Grace Kim defeated Jeeno Thikitul in a playoff to claim the title.

“I played some really good golf this week,” said Maguire. “Probably the best golf I’ve played in quite a while. It’s nice.

“I knew my game was trending nicely coming into the week. This is a course that tests all aspects of your game, so there are a lot of positives to take.”

With her mother, sister and aunt among those watching, the 30-year-old’s approach shots, an area she’s been focusing on, stood out.

“My approach shot is something I’ve been working quite a bit on, and they were really, really good this week,” she added.

“Lots of positives to take out of the week. My iron shots were really good, especially off the slopes. I had a lot of control and gave myself plenty of chances.”

The finish marked her first top 10 on the LPGA Tour since January and lifted her nine spots on the order of merit to 49th. It was also her fourth career top 10 in a Major.

After five weeks on the road, Maguire returned home on Monday for rest and some links preparation before deciding whether to play this week’s Scottish Open.

“I won the British Am at Pyle & Kenfig, which is across the road from Porthcawl,” she said. “I played the Vagliano Trophy there in 2011. I don’t remember much of the course to be honest. The weather was not very nice. Home Monday morning, some links golf next week at home in Ireland. Undecided whether I play the Scottish. That will be a decision to be made in the next couple days. Scottish and then British, hopefully.”

From July 31 to August 3, the AIG Women’s Open will be held at Royal Porthcawl, a scenic links course set on the Welsh coast between Swansea and Cardiff.