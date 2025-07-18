Leeds United fans remember Damian Fitzpatrick

LOCAL Leeds United supporters, who are set to travel to Dublin to see their side take on Italian giants AC Milan, raised over £1,000 for charity in memory of iconic figure Damian Fitzpatrick.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who passed away this year, was a hugely respected and much-loved resident who was deep-rooted in local sport. He was the president of the local Leeds United Supporters Club.

Local Leeds United supporters travelled to Donegal to watch the FA Cup Final, raising over £1,000 which was donated by the family and friends to the Palliative Transport Support Service.

Formerly of Drumclay Park North in Enniskillen, Mr Fitzpatrick was a highly skilled tradesman.

He contributed to projects at several key locations, including the development of the Enniskillen Model School, St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen and The Limes, on the outskirts of town.

To celebrate Mr Fitzpatrick’s love and passion for Leeds United Football Club, over 50 local supporters are set to travel to Dublin to see their team take on AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium.

On August 9, it’s expected that the Aviva Stadium, located on Lansdowne Road in Dublin, will be a sell-out when Leeds United, who were promoted to the Premier League, stop off in Ireland.