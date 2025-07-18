League victories for both Devenish and Belnaleck Ladies

LADIES SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Devenish 3-7 Knockninny 2-8

THIS St Mary’s Park repeat of last year’s Junior Championship Final produced a really good competitive match between two evenly matched teams.

Advertisement

The first half developed into a veritable tale of two halves, Devenish owning the first quarter and then Knockninny coming strong to land four points in a row.

Devenish opened well, racing into an 0-5 to 0-1 lead with points from Ellen O’Flanagan (2), Aisling Maguire, Hannah Murphy and Orlaith Burns, Knockninny’s sole response coming via Naoise McKiernan.

It was then the visitors turn, points from McKiernan, Erin Longair, and Alanna Maguire (2) cutting it back to the minimum as half time approached.

There was still time though for Devenish wing back Fionnuala Maguire to race forward and hit the back of the net to lift the Garrison girls into a 1-6 to 0-5 lead.

The second half turned into a real nip and tuck affair with teams trading scores at regular intervals.

The first breakthrough came via a well worked team goal for Devenish, Aisling Maguire finishing to the net. Knockninny then hit back with a Lauren Hughes 1-2 to leave it 2-6 to 1-8, setting up an absorbing finale culminating in an exciting goals trade Ellen O’Flanagan finished a sweeping move to the back of the Knockninny net, but the visitors swiftly replying with a goal of their own netted by Molly Quinlan. It left the game was right in the melting point going into the final minutes.

Knockninny pressed for a goal but brilliant defending from keeper Aoibheann Maguire and Katie O’Brien preserved the slender home lead before Fionnuala Maguire hit the game’s last point to secure a very hard earned win.

Advertisement

Best for Devenish were Aoibheann Maguire in goals, Katie O’Brien, Sarah Treacy and Fionnuala Maguire in defence, Niamh Keown, Aisling Maguire, Ellen O’Flanagan and Shauna Hamilton further upfield.

For Knockninny, Katie Shannon, Molly Flanagan and Ciara Clarke were best in defence with Lauren Hughes, Alannah Maguire and Molly Quinlan up front.

DIVISION 3

Roslea 1-9 Belnaleck 3-15

A STORMING second half performance, after trailing by a goal at half time, swept the Art MacMurroughs girls to a comprehensive victory over a young Shamrocks side in Division Three.

The result sees Belnaleck retain their one hundred per cent winning record but leaves Roslea still seeking a first league victory.

Roslea edged the competitive first half exchanges with Katie Elliott, Kaela Toye and Nuala Beggan leading their scoring thrust in forging a 1-7 to 0-7 interval lead.

The second half saw an entirely different sort of picture unfold with Belnaleck increasingly assuming control, limiting Roslea to just two points while racking up an impressive 3-8 themselves.

Seana Cassidy and Caoimhe Gallagher were strong around midfield for the winners as well as contributing handsomely to their score sheet.

Denise Lewsley, Tori Gallagher and Rachel McBrien were among others to register for the visitors while their defence was well marshalled by Mairead O’Connor and Anna Hyde. Hannah Murphy, Grace Connolly, Aimie Keenan and Mea Reilly were among Roslea’s leading performers.