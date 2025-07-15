‘Law hurlers make a bit of history

Lisbellaw 4-20 Middletown 2-16

THERE was no stopping St Patrick’s Lisbellaw last Tuesday night as they swept past Middletown to claim their first-ever Armagh Division One Hurling League title in stunning style.

Victory was sweet -and the ribbons well earned-as the Fermanagh men sealed the crown with their seventh win from eight games, toppling a Middletown side who are gunning for a remarkable seventh Armagh Senior Championship in a row later this summer.

Even without five regulars in Ciaran Duffy, Francie McBrien, Rory Porteous, Tom Keenan and Daniel Teague, Lisbellaw hurled with purpose and passion in front of a delighted home crowd.

This was a squad effort, and when the key moments came, it was the men in green who stood tall.

Middletown had been reduced to 14 men after Tiarnan Nevin’s dismissal midway through the second half, but when they scrambled in a goal to cut Lisbellaw’s lead to four, the contest was right back in the melting pot.

That was until Caolan Duffy decided it. Picking up possession 55 metres out, he slalomed through the heart of the Middletown defence before flicking to the net — a stunning solo goal that shifted the night firmly in Lisbellaw’s favour. And moments later, Ciaran Corrigan added a fourth to seal a landmark victory.

Middletown, playing with the slope and a slightly favouring breeze, started brightest. Points from Cathal Carvill and Nathan Curry were followed by a Sean Óg McGuinness goal to put them 1-2 to 0-1 ahead. But Dara Flanagan’s goal settled the ‘Law, and they battled back into it.

Sean Corrigan and Dean Gaffney exchanged scores, with Gaffney notching another soon after, only for Mark Curry to deny him with a fine save.

Lisbellaw hit their second goal when Adam McShea found the net and the remainder of the half saw both sides go blow for blow — captain Luca McCusker, Ryan Bogue and Caolan Duffy all raising white flags, matched by Curry, McGuinness and Tiarnan Hughes.

At the break, Middletown led 1-11 to 1-10, but the tide was beginning to turn.

John Duffy rolled back the years with four vital points after the restart as Lisbellaw took control, though they passed up chances too, notching six wides in the process. Gaffney’s frees kept Middletown in touch, and by the 43rd minute they were back in front, 1-15 to 1-14.

But when Jimmy Tormey swept home Lisbellaw’s third goal, the proverbial roof nearly lifted in Cavanacarragh. The ‘Law followed up with a trio of scores from McCusker, Seamus Cleary and Corrigan to open a five-point cushion.

Corrigan and Duffy added to the tally, and even though Middletown briefly rallied, with Carvill bundling in a scrappy second goal, Duffy’s sublime finish and Corrigan’s second three-pointer killed the contest.

It meant an historic first for the Lisbellaw hurling club — and what a statement it was against the 20-time Armagh Senior Hurling champions.

With that in the bag, Lisbellaw now look ahead to the Tyrone League in August, carrying silverware, and a serious scalp with them.

Teams & Scorers

Lisbellaw – Mark Curry; Michael Rafferty, Ronan McGurn, Ben Corrigan; Seamus Cleary (0-1), Luca McCusker (0-2), Aidan Flanagan (0-1), Ciaran Corrigan (1-1), Caolan Duffy (1-1), Ryan Bogue (0-2), Sean Corrigan (0-5), John Duffy (0-4); Dara Flanagan (0-1), Adam McShea (1-1), Jimmy Tormey (1-0). Subs: Eoin Cleary for Dara Flanagan (45), Ryan McCann for Seamus Cleary (52), Jimmy Duane for Ryan Bogue (58).

Middletown – JJ Hughes; Kieran McKiernan, Jake Toal, Odhran Curry; Paul Hughes, Tiarnan Nevin, Shea Gaffney (0-1); Paddy McBride, Shaun Toal; Dean Gaffney (0-6), Nathan Curry (0-5), Mark McClatchey; Sean Óg McGuinness (1-1), Ryan Gaffney (0-2), Cathal Carvill (1-1). Subs: Marty Moen for Ryan Gaffney (20), Liam McCann for Sean Og McGuinness (26), Padraig Mallon for Liam McCann (50).