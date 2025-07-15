Late Quigley two pointer puts Belnaleck in the box seat

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Belnaleck 0-18 Irvinestown 0-16

GARVAN Quigley again showed his worth to Belnaleck as he kicked a monster two pointer right at the death last Friday evening to secure their second win of the season.

Both these teams currently sit mid-table and any type of form going into the last five games could certainly see them make a late claim for a League Final place. Alternatively both will also be aware about the repercussions of falling into the bottom three and getting relegated to Division 2 for 2026.

Belnaleck were well on top throughout the first half and went in leading, 0-8 to 0-5, and Daniel Kille’s men kept the foot down to move 0-13 to 0-7 clear after the break.

Irvinestown and in particular Mattie McDermott fought back into contention, however Quigley would have the final say right at the end with a superb two pointer to claim the spoils.

Both teams hit early scores with the elusive Garvan Quigley and Mattie McDermott featuring heavily for either side.

Quigley was on target three times and Darragh McGurn hit a real beauty after good work from Eamon Greene, while Mattie McDermott and Oisin Swift converted early Irvinestown scores to leave it 0-4 to 0-2.

Quigley struck over two further points in the first half, while Oisin Swift and James Hanna responded with further Irvinestown scores.

Eamon Greene and Che Cullen moved forward to hit late first half points, while the experienced Ronan Ormsby replied for the away team to leave it 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

Belnaleck again started brightly in the second half and Darragh McGurn banged over a two pointer before Eamon Greene hit his second point of the game on 37 minutes, leaving it 0-11 to 0-5.

It got better for the home side as further scores from Peter Monaghan and Greene stretched their lead, but Ronan Ormsby responded for Irvinestown with a much needed two pointer.

Irvinestown then hit a purple patch and a flow of points from James Hanna, Gary Maguire and two superb two pointers from Mattie McDermott left the contest all level on 52 minutes.

Garvan Quigley registered before a free from goalkeeper Shea Mulligan squared matters at 0-14 apiece with both teams looking capable of going on and winning.

Further scores arrived from Darragh McGurn and Garvan Quigley, while at the other side Mattie McDermott and Ronan Ormsby showed their accuracy.

At 0-16 each it was anyone’s games and it was Quigley who found the space in a late attack for the home side to have the bravery to drill over that decisive two pointer to snatch it at the death for Belnaleck.

Referee – James Lewis