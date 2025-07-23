+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lannon brothers 'diving' into the Irish Nationals
Lannon brothers Luke (14) and Jamie (17)will compete across a range of events at the Irish Senior and Youth Nationals in Dublin, which begin today (Wednesday).

Lannon brothers ‘diving’ into the Irish Nationals

Posted: 10:30 am July 23, 2025

TWO Enniskillen brothers are diving into one of the biggest meets on the Irish swimming calendar as the Irish Summer Nationals begin today (23rd) in Dublin.

Jamie (17) and Luke Lannon (14) are among the athletes competing at the five-day championship at the National Aquatic Centre, where Ireland’s top senior and youth swimmers will go head-to-head across a packed programme of events.

Jamie, a member of the Irish National Junior Panel, is entered in six races: the full breaststroke set, 100m butterfly, and both the 50m and 100m freestyle.

The Longford Swim Club athlete has enjoyed a standout season, claiming bronze in the Junior 200m Breaststroke at both the Irish Winter Nationals (short course) and the Irish Open (long course).

He’ll be targeting multiple finals this week.

Younger brother Luke, competing in the 15-year-old category despite only turning 14 late last year, makes his Nationals debut.

Known for his steady progression and endurance in distance events, he takes on a demanding schedule of five events including the 1500m and 400m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke, and the 400m individual medley — showcasing his growing range across strokes and distances.

The brothers train six times a week with Longford Swim Club, making the long commute to access high-performance coaching in the absence of a local pool in Enniskillen. It’s a routine that speaks to both their personal commitment and the challenges facing many rural athletes.

Their presence at this week’s Nationals is a well-earned milestone and a proud moment for their family and local community.

Posted: 10:30 am July 23, 2025
