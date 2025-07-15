+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lane closures for gas upgrade works in Enniskillen

Posted: 2:17 pm July 15, 2025

Evolve has announced temporary one-way lane closures in Enniskillen to facilitate essential gas network upgrade works.

The works will commence on Monday July 21 and are expected to last for approximately two weeks, beginning with a one-way closure on The Brook, followed by a one-way closure on Henry Street.

During the closure of The Brook, traffic heading into Enniskillen will be diverted via Loughshore Road, Derrygonnelly Road, Drummee Road, Ashwoods Road, Sligo Road, and Henry Street. When works move to Henry Street, traffic heading into Enniskillen will follow a diversion route via Sligo Road, Ashwoods Road, Drummee Road, Derrygonnelly Road, Loughshore Road, and The Brook. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted throughout the duration of the works.

This programme forms part of Evolve’s ongoing strategy to expand the local gas infrastructure amid growing demand for connections in Enniskillen, enabling more homes and businesses in the local area to access a cleaner, more efficient energy source.

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve said, “We appreciate the support of the local community and encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance. This work has been scheduled during the summer school holidays, when traffic volumes are typically lower, allowing us to carry it out during a traditionally quieter period and minimise disruption to road users and residents.

“Upgrading the local gas network is another important step in delivering the benefits of modern energy infrastructure to more homes and businesses in Enniskillen, enabling people to lower their carbon emissions instantly and enjoy the convenience and efficiency that gas provides.”

To stay informed about the latest roadworks in the Evolve network, visit evolvenetwork.co.uk/roadworks

