Lakelanders round off successful season in style

Enniskillen Lakelanders Swimming Club held their annual End of Season Gala last Saturday. This marks the end of the club’s 10 month season competing in two counties across the Fermanagh Omagh District Council area. The gala was an opportunity for swimmers across all groups to compete side by side and there was a fun relay to round off the event.

Throughout the Gala, everyone from beginners to parents were treated to an exhibition from top level athletes, with swimmers competing for medals, bragging rights and demonstrating the results of all their long hours of training and competing.

The last few months have been hard on parents and swimmers alike, managing the move to Omagh and the long drives but the fruit of the swimmers’ and coaches’ work was shown in the great swimming on the morning. The twelve individual events ran smoothly, with lots of smiling faces as medals were awarded.

The closing event was the much anticipated “Mother of all Relays”, with 40 participants from the club taking to the water for five minutes of nip and tuck swimming. Lots of cheering saw Darragh Collins’ team hit the wall first with James Mongan’s team second and Ryan Mongan’s finishing in third place.

During the week the club had an evening out at Share centre with lots of fun on the water park and food afterwards. Following the food the annual cups for special recognition throughout the year were presented to the following swimmers by Head Coach Fionna Orr.

Cup Winners

Group A – Mollie Kate Brewster and Jakub Mikiewicz Lumayad

Group B – Natalie Swidani / Crea Mullen and Conor Collins

Group C – Martha McCreesh and Darragh Collins

Group D – Emma Speer and Conal Walker

The Coaches’ Award was presented to Sophie Hanna after a season of great progress at competitions and recognised Sophie’s commitment and application to training. The Committee Cup was presented to Sarah Speer in recognition of her help with younger members at the Aquasprint league and during training sessions.

This year the Lakelanders have six swimmers qualify for the Irish Summer National competitions in Limerick (Age Groups). The qualifying swimmers were presented with new T-shirts and zip tops sponsored by The Lough Erne Resort, whom the club acknowledge for their continued generous support in the 2024/2025 season. Lakelanders wish all their swimmers good luck for the National finals.

Secretary Ruth Hill brought the season to a close praising the efforts of all the children and parents for their commitment to their sport.

She paid tribute to the efforts of parent volunteers, committee and coaches who not only made the end of year events possible but who are there throughout the year. They give their time generously to help the club provide the outstanding service it does for local swimmers.

Ruth applauded club Head Coach Fionna Orr and coach Chelsey Weir for all their great work in the transition to Omagh as without them the move would not have been possible. The club wishes all our members a lovely summer and is looking forward to seeing all swimmers return to the pool in September.