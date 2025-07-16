Lakelanders prove their worth in National C’ships

ENNISKILLEN Lakelanders Swimming Club were well represented on the National stage at the 2025 Irish Age Group National Championships held at the University of Limerick Sports Arena last week.

Six young Lakelanders joined almost 700 swimmers from over one hundred clubs competing over four days of exciting competition.

Fourteen year old Darragh Collins>f 130< >bd 0<relished the opportunity to compete in his first Irish National Competition, qualifying for three events. He raced brilliantly in the 100m and 200m Freestyle events, with strong personal bests seeing him sail up the rankings.

His highlight was securing a place in the Finals of the speedy 50m Freestyle event, where he had a superb race hitting the wall as the 12th fastest 14 year old in Ireland. With an impressive PB of 27.91 seconds, he was delighted to be awarded a special Swim Ireland Certificate in recognition of his time improvement.

A fantastic Championship for Darragh and huge encouragement for the new season ahead.

Thirteen year old Sophie Hanna>f 130< t>bd 0<horoughly enjoyed her second Irish National Championships. She maintained her PBs in the 100m Freestyle and Backstroke. The highlight of the gala was competing in the Freestyle Relay and moving up 24 places in the rankings in the 50m Freestyle after a brilliant swim and PB.

Fourteen year old Martha McCreesh>f 130< >bd 0<secured PBs in all her races including the 50m & 100m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and the 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay. A very satisfactory trip for her third time at the Irish National Championships.

It was a second successful Nationals for thirteen year old Créa Mullen who qualified>f 130< >bd 0<for two B Finals and collected four new PBs across her events.

Her highlight was finishing first in the 100m Backstroke B Final to rank 11th in Ireland. She was also thrilled to shave three seconds off her PB in the 100m Freestyle as part of the 4×100 Relay Team.

Fourteen year old Emma Speer>f 130< >bd 0<had a fantastic National Championships and was delighted to make three finals; 2 Bs and one A final.

Emma was thrilled to finish 12th overall in the 100m Breaststroke, (3 seconds off her PB) and 20th in the 200m Individual Medley (4 seconds off her PB). However, the icing on the cake was to finish 10th in the 200m Breaststroke, clocking a fabulous 6 seconds off her PB.

Emma also secured a new PB in her 100m leg of the 400m Freestyle Relay and held her time in the 50m Freestyle event.

A busy few days for Emma with seven races and a hard few months with the move from Omagh but was made all the more worthwhile with her fantastic results.

Twelve year old Natalie Swidani>f 130< >bd 0<impressed with a super performance in the 100m Freestyle, gaining valuable experience from her first National Championships.

Afterwards Club Gala Secretary Aideen Speer praised the swimmers’ efforts over the 4-day meet saying that the Championships had been a fantastic experience for them all.

“They have performed extremely well over the meet, focusing on improving their racing strategy, qualifying for several finals and gaining great race experience.

“These swimmers have been training hard over the season, transferring to our new training base in Omagh in recent months with grit and determination. Their success is testament to their dedication in the pool.

“ All the swimmers and their families are also grateful to our club sponsors the Lough Erne Resort, Western Cars Enniskillen and all the businesses that have helped us throughout the year.

“Special thanks is reserved for Enniskillen Lakelanders’ Head Coach Fionna Orr and Coach Chelsey Weir for their hard work with the swimmers.”