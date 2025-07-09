Lakelanders eye National success down in Limerick

WITH the 2024/2025 swimming season coming to an end, the finale for the competitive swimmers from Enniskillen Lakelanders is the Irish Summer National competitions.

There is great excitement among the six Lakelanders swimmers who have qualified to compete at the Age Group Championships in Limerick.

Tomorrow (Thurs) sees the start of the 4 day Irish National Age Group Championships for swimmers aged 14 and under in the UL Sport Complex at the University of Limerick.

Six Lakelanders have qualified to attend, two of whom are competing at this level for the first time.

All of these swimmers have recently been awarded the FODC Sports Award for their achievements in swimming and they look forward to representing Fermanagh on the National stage this summer. Their Nationals Kit is proudly sponsored by the Lough Erne Resort.

Emma Speer (14) will race in the 50m Freestyle, 100m & 200m Breaststroke and the 200m Individual Medley events

Sophie, Crea, Martha & Emma will compete in the exciting 400m Freestyle Relay event.

Natalie Swidani (12) will compete in the 100m Freestyle race.

Club Gala Secretary Aideen Speer commended all the swimmers on their hard work and dedication to their sport and hoped that they would be rewarded with much fruit for their labour.

The Lakelanders Committee would also like to thank the coaching team led by Head Coach Fionna Orr and Coach Chelsey Weir for their outstanding work with the swimmers and the Lough Erne Resort for their generous support of the Club throughout the year, culminating in supporting the National Squad with sponsorship of the National Kit.